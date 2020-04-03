Analyzing Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) & Integral Technologies (NYSE:ITKG)

Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Integral Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Integral Technologies and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.90%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than Integral Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Integral Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Integral Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Technologies and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Technologies N/A N/A N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 87.82% 0.62%

Volatility and Risk

Integral Technologies has a beta of -0.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integral Technologies and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Technologies $70,000.00 63.29 -$5.67 million N/A N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $4.39 million $0.05 158.00

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Integral Technologies.

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats Integral Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integral Technologies Company Profile

Integral Technologies, Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technologies in the United States. It offers ElectriPlast, an electrically and thermally conductive resin-based material that can be molded into various shapes and sizes associated with plastics and rubbers. The company's products are used in batteries, antennas, electronics shielding, lighting/LED circuitry, motors, switch actuators, resistors, medical devices, thermal management, toys, cable connector bodies, and other applications. Integral Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.