Analyzing Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) & AgeX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) and Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics -703.36% -162.94% -118.53% Esperion Therapeutics -65.49% -98.94% -38.29%

Volatility and Risk

AgeX Therapeutics has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics $1.73 million 17.19 -$7.50 million N/A N/A Esperion Therapeutics $148.36 million 5.70 -$97.17 million ($3.59) -8.57

AgeX Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esperion Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AgeX Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Esperion Therapeutics 0 4 8 0 2.67

Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $87.33, indicating a potential upside of 183.92%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than AgeX Therapeutics.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics beats AgeX Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues. It is also involved in the development of AGEX-iTR1547, a drug-based formulation in preclinical development for restoring regenerative potential in various aged tissues afflicted with degenerative diseases. In addition, the company develops Renelon, a first-generation tissue regeneration product designed to promote scarless tissue repair. Further, it markets genomic interpretation algorithms; and Cytiva, including pluripotent stem cell derived heart muscle cells used in screening drugs for efficacy and safety. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Alameda, California. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.(AMEX:AGE) operates independently of BioTime, Inc. as of November 28, 2018.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

