Analyzing Preveceutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) and KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Preveceutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) and KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Preveceutical Medical and KEPPEL LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preveceutical Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A KEPPEL LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Preveceutical Medical and KEPPEL LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preveceutical Medical N/A N/A N/A KEPPEL LTD/ADR 9.34% 6.03% 2.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Preveceutical Medical and KEPPEL LTD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preveceutical Medical $20,000.00 247.78 -$9.10 million N/A N/A KEPPEL LTD/ADR $5.56 billion 1.25 $518.35 million N/A N/A

KEPPEL LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Preveceutical Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Preveceutical Medical has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KEPPEL LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of KEPPEL LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KEPPEL LTD/ADR beats Preveceutical Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Preveceutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical Inc., a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions. The company offers CELLB9 immune system booster, an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a peptide obtained from Caribbean blue scorpion venom. It also provides medicinal cannabis-based products. The company has a research and option agreement with University of Queensland; and the UniQuest Pty Limited to develop non-addictive analgesics for the treatment of pain. It also has a strategic research and development supply agreement with Aurora Cannabis to produce medical cannabis. PreveCeutical Medical Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

KEPPEL LTD/ADR Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities. The company is also involved in the trading and installation of hardware, industrial, marine, and building related products; provision of leasing services; sourcing, fabricating, and supply of steel components; ship repairing, shipbuilding, and conversion activities; marine contracting and ship owning business; painting, blasting, and process and sale of slag; property investment, management, and development activities; fund management; golf and hotel ownership and operation; development of marina lifestyle and residential properties; trading of construction materials; development of district heating and cooling systems; electricity generation and supply, and general wholesale trade businesses; purchase and sale of gaseous fuels; and trading of communication systems and accessories. In addition, it offers jacking systems, and heavy-lift equipment and related services; project management and procurement, towage, financial, real estate investment trust management, logistics and supply chain, warehousing and distribution, data center facilities management, travel agency, and metal fabrication services; housing services for marine workers; and technical consultancy for ship design and engineering works, as well as solid waste treatment solutions. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Singapore.

