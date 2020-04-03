Analyzing ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and Maiden (NYSE:MHLD)

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of ProAssurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProAssurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Maiden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance 0.10% -2.80% -0.92% Maiden -22.90% -14.21% -0.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProAssurance and Maiden’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $999.83 million 1.21 $1.00 million ($0.81) -27.68 Maiden $576.14 million 0.12 -$131.90 million N/A N/A

ProAssurance has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden.

Volatility and Risk

ProAssurance has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ProAssurance and Maiden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 2 3 1 0 1.83 Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00

ProAssurance currently has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 72.84%. Maiden has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.56%. Given ProAssurance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than Maiden.

Summary

ProAssurance beats Maiden on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance; and Syndicate 6131 that underwrites contingency and specialty property insurance. ProAssurance Corporation markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

