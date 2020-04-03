Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and Rego Payment Architectures (NYSE:RPMT) Critical Comparison

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Anaplan alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Anaplan and Rego Payment Architectures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan 0 5 15 0 2.75 Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anaplan presently has a consensus target price of $57.16, suggesting a potential upside of 97.37%. Given Anaplan’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Anaplan is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Profitability

This table compares Anaplan and Rego Payment Architectures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan -42.88% -47.75% -23.19% Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -819.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anaplan and Rego Payment Architectures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan $348.02 million 11.12 -$149.22 million ($1.06) -27.32 Rego Payment Architectures $50,000.00 476.39 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

Rego Payment Architectures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anaplan.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Anaplan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Anaplan has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anaplan beats Rego Payment Architectures on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its Web portal. The company's payment platform also automatically monitors regulatory compliance in real-time for various transactions, as well as protects vendors from unintended regulatory infractions. It offers its products under the Oink brand name. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.