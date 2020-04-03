Anchor Tops One Day Volume of $34,284.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Anchor has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00011410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.10 million and approximately $34,284.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014568 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 220.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.02596669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00194551 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,898 tokens. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases.

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

