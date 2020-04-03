Andrew Craig Miller Sells 25,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,609,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,797.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.29. 338,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,265. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $152.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.05.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.16. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

KRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

