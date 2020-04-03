Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 6,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Also, insider Michael Fierman purchased 15,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,963.17.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.