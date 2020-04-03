Ankr Achieves Market Cap of $5.73 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, Bitinka, Bgogo and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.99 or 0.04510935 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00066421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036707 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010480 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bgogo, Hotbit, Coinall, CoinExchange, Upbit, IDEX, Sistemkoin, Coinone, ABCC, BitMax, Bithumb, Bilaxy, Bitinka, Bittrex, Huobi Korea, KuCoin and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

