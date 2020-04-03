Apex (CPX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,156.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Apex has a market capitalization of $693,222.15 and approximately $20,156.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, LBank, Bit-Z and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00025078 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014453 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001899 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.