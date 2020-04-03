APIS Hits 24 Hour Volume of $43,486.00 (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One APIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. APIS has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $43,486.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APIS has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APIS alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007013 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000581 BTC.

About APIS

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,042,299,261 tokens. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.