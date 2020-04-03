APIX Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $357,532.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX token can currently be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,287,156 tokens. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io.

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

