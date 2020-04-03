apM Coin (APM) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.82 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. apM Coin has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $3.30 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.29 or 0.04456121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036777 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010315 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003413 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin.

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

