Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock Position Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 88,557 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.42% of Apollo Investment worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 671,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,089 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,529,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Shares of AINV opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 99.45%.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

