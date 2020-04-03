AppCoins Price Reaches $0.0257 on Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $54,065.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BiteBTC, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.64 or 0.02631898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00198351 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047411 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Huobi and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

