Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Sells $293,680.00 in Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $293,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

APPN traded down $3.57 on Friday, hitting $31.36. 1,766,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,815. Appian Corp has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Appian by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

