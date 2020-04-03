Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s Largest Position

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.6% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $243.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,638,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,717,552. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.37. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,071.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from to in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.66.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

