Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.8% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $244.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.37. The stock has a market cap of $1,071.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.98.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

