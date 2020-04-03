Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Buy Rating at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.24.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $244.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,054.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.00 and its 200 day moving average is $271.37. Apple has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.