Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $260.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Apple from to in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.24.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $244.93 on Friday. Apple has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,054.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.