Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) & NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NASDAQ:NVZMY) Head-To-Head Review

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NOVOZYMES A/S/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $41.69 million 1.42 -$2.01 million ($0.11) -29.45 NOVOZYMES A/S/S $2.28 billion 5.85 $511.00 million $1.75 25.69

NOVOZYMES A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Genetic Technologies. Applied Genetic Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NOVOZYMES A/S/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied Genetic Technologies and NOVOZYMES A/S/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 NOVOZYMES A/S/S 2 2 1 0 1.80

Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 409.26%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than NOVOZYMES A/S/S.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -26.07% -21.36% NOVOZYMES A/S/S 21.08% 26.90% 14.94%

Summary

NOVOZYMES A/S/S beats Applied Genetic Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising bioscouring, bleach clean-up, desizing, denim finishing and abrasion, and biopolishing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rtrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has a strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health for the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of probiotic products. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

