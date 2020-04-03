Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.62% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $16,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

NYSE AIT opened at $43.90 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

