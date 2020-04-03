AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after buying an additional 363,331 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,031,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 429.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 38,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

In other news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJRD opened at $41.56 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.