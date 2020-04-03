AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,812 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TFS Financial worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,959,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 605,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares during the period. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $83,406.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,592.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

