AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,782 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEC. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,210,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,601,000. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,898,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,008,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,390,000 after buying an additional 338,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,490,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,930,000 after buying an additional 216,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE:JEC opened at $79.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average is $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

