AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,277 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of CBIZ worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBZ. State Street Corp lifted its position in CBIZ by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CBIZ by 41.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CBIZ by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CBIZ by 1,421.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 27.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $106,823.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CJS Securities raised shares of CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CBIZ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.57. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

