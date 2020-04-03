AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 516,155 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 516,155 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Extreme Networks worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXTR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 340,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 37,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market cap of $366.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.84. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

In related news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

