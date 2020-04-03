AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66,971 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of NeoGenomics worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 29,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEO. ValuEngine upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. First Analysis raised shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.20 and a beta of 0.97. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

