Aragon Price Reaches $0.76 (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00011355 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, Bittrex, IDEX and HitBTC. Aragon has a market cap of $24.71 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.67 or 0.02626788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00198888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034111 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,350,548 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, AirSwap, GOPAX, IDEX, HitBTC, Liqui, Upbit and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

