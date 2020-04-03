Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

EMBVF remained flat at $$3.98 during trading hours on Friday. Arca Continental SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39.

About Arca Continental SAB de CV

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and the Republic of Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola and other-flavor soft drinks, water, other carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, and dairy drinks, as well as snacks and candies.

