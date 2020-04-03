Arcblock (ABT) Price Tops $0.0744

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Arcblock has a market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arcblock has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BitMart, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.02631524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00196892 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047286 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Cobinhood, Huobi, OKEx, CoinBene, LBank, IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin, Bibox, Bithumb, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.