Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Given New $5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE ARCO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $621.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $754.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.60 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2,158.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 513,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

