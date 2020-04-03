Ardor Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Ardor has a market cap of $32.61 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005670 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, Upbit, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

