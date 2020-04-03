Argentum (ARG) Market Cap Reaches $2,062.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

