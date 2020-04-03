argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.67.

ARGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 623,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after acquiring an additional 104,441 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of argenx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of argenx by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 576,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,575,000 after acquiring an additional 129,588 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 333,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,533 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARGX opened at $133.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.20. argenx has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $169.50.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

