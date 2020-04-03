Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 175.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of AR traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$1.00. 141,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,885. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $176.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.78. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.76 and a 52-week high of C$2.87.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

