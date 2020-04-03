Arion (ARION) Trading Up 63% This Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Arion has a market cap of $23,722.15 and approximately $139.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 63% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02644306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00199180 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047416 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 12,147,808 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

