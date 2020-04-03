Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will post sales of $514.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $528.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $470.00 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $595.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $194.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total value of $2,262,226.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,455.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,281 shares of company stock valued at $13,877,773. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

