Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $19.19 million and $1.66 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Bit-Z, Binance and Upbit. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034689 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 148,518,418 coins and its circulating supply is 119,917,521 coins. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, COSS and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

