Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 76.46% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on AWI. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,583,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,017,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,517,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 160,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $111.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

