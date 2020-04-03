Arqma (ARQ) Price Up 94% Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 89.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 94% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $17,399.46 and $13,072.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,742.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.20 or 0.02094227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.41 or 0.03476702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00597274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00790916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00075018 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00025053 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00489515 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014796 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 10,297,759 coins and its circulating supply is 4,253,216 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.