Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 183 ($2.41).

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Arrow Global Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Arrow Global Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

Shares of ARW stock opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.98 million and a P/E ratio of 5.33. Arrow Global Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.04). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 226.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Arrow Global Group’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. Arrow Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.