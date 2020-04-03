ArtByte (ABY) Trading 93.2% Lower Over Last Week

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00598708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008051 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

