Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,222 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $116,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $78.47. 136,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average is $93.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

