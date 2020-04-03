Aryacoin (AYA) Hits Market Cap of $667,339.26

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded up 100.4% against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. Aryacoin has a market cap of $667,339.26 and $17,039.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006761 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,398,775 coins and its circulating supply is 127,798,786 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

