ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1,219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASX opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 4.08%. Research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

