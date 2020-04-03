Asian Fintech Market Capitalization Tops $1.94 Million (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $28,984.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Fintech token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Asian Fintech alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.02599302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00194901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Fintech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.