ASOS (ASC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ASOS (LON: ASC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2020 – ASOS had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/27/2020 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/10/2020 – ASOS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

3/6/2020 – ASOS had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/26/2020 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/12/2020 – ASOS is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – ASOS was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($55.25) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,000 ($39.46).

LON ASC opened at GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $974.34 million and a PE ratio of 39.47. ASOS plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,385.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,902.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton bought 1,629 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43). Also, insider Ian Dyson bought 1,500 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, with a total value of £47,460 ($62,430.94).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

