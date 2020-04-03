AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,420 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.13% of AssetMark Financial worth $23,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,263,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 306,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

AMK stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. Analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,050.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $198,969.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,502.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,609.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

