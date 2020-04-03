Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,709 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Associated Banc by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. Associated Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

In other news, Director William R. Hutchinson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,261. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

